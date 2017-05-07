Police say Ville Platte woman threatens to falsely accuse city marshal of rape

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Ville Platte woman threatened to falsely accuse a city marshal of rape charges if he refused to give her a ride home, police say.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, 29 year old Maria Richard Joseph of Ville Platte admitted to detectives that she needed a ride home to Ville Platte Saturday night, after receiving $120.00 for having sex with a man named Joe in the small community of Fenton in Jeff Davis Parish.

During an investigation, police say, Joseph admitted to officers that she texted a Ville Platte city marshal who lives in Fenton and threatened to file the false report of rape to persuade him to give her a ride back home.

She was arrested and charged with prostitution.

Additional charges included possession of CDS I marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a grinder used to grind marijuana down to smoke it.

Joseph was booked into the parish jail with no bond.