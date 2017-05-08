2017 LEDA Job Fair starts Tuesday at Cajundome Convention Center

Job seekers in Acadiana will have a chance to find their next career at the 2017 LEDA Job Fair.

The largest recruitment event in Acadiana happens tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Job seekers will be able to meet dozens of companies in Acadiana looking to hire local people in multiple job fields.

Click here for more information about the event.

To preregister for the event click here.

For a list of participating organizations and booth layout click here.