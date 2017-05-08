Blue Bell introduces new ‘Bride’s Cake’ ice cream flavor, brings back ‘Groom’s Cake’ flavor

BRENHAM, Tx. (KLFY) – Blue Bell Ice Cream is saying “Yes!” to a new flavor.

Bride’s Cake Ice Cream is described as an almond ice cream with white cake pieces and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.

“We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both,” said Jenny Van Dorf, Blue Bell public relations manager. “Our Bride’s Cake, with its almond ice cream and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl, was inspired by popular wedding cake flavors. And the tasty cake pieces are the perfect addition. ”

Blue Bell is also bringing back the Groom’s Cake flavor, which is chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts and swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.

“We introduced Groom’s Cake in 2009,” Van Dorf said. “The idea came from an actual groom’s cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding. We are excited to bring Groom’s Cake Ice Cream back to our line up and pair it with our new Bride’s Cake Ice Cream. Quite the match, I would say!”

Both flavors will be available for a limited time.