(The Daily Advertiser) – A Crowley teenager was arrested after he allegedly threatened to bomb Acadiana High School.

According to a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Junius Hayes, 17, was charged with one count of terrorizing. Hayes allegedly told another person on campus that he was going to bomb the school.

Hayes is a former student of Acadiana High, the press release says. He was charged in Acadia Parish as the criminal act originated there.