Police: Covington man tried to run down boy, then rammed police car

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – Louisiana authorities say a 34-year-old man is accused of ramming his pickup truck into a patrol car during a chase after trying to run over his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son.

St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau (soo-zuh-NOH) says Shawn Porrovechio remains jailed on charges including attempted murder.

He said in a news release Monday that the woman told investigators she and her son were playing baseball Thursday when Porrovechio exchanged words with the boy, then threw a ball at his head. It missed, but Seuzeneau says Porrovechio’s next throw hit his girlfriend, who told him to leave.

Seuzeneau says Porrovechio got into his truck and accelerated toward the boy, who ran out of his path. He says Porrovechio drove off and the woman called 911.

Seuzeneau says he doesn’t know whether Porrovechio has an attorney who could comment.