RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The 45th Annual Rayne Frog Festival kicks off this Wednesday at the Frog Festival Pavilion.

This year’s festival will feature live music Thursday through Saturday.

Some of the notable events from the weekend include a frog derby, Parade, accordion competition and cook off.

The cost for this weekend’s Frog Festival is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

The Frog Festival gets rolling with family carnival night on Wednesday night starting at 5:00 p.m.