Report: Saints center Max Unger injures foot

WWL-TV Published:
New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – One thing the Saints certainly didn’t need is a report of a major injury well before training camp even starts, but that’s what is being reported.

Center Max Unger, the centerpiece of the trade that sent tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks a few seasons ago, and the anchor of the team’s offensive line, is expected to start the season on the injured list with an undisclosed foot injury, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A second Tweet by Rapoport said that Unger would likely start the season on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, which would mean that he would be out at least six weeks.

The details of how the injury occurred were not available as of Monday morning.

