12-year-old Eunice boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A 12-year-old boy died Monday night after accidentally shooting himself in the head earlier that evening.

Chief Randy Fontenot said the boy thought a semi-automatic handgun he was handling was unloaded when shot himself in the head.

The police chief explained the boy had taken the magazine out of the gun but did not take out the bullet that was still in the chamber.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at his home on East Dean Street.

The boy was airlifted yesterday evening to a hospital in Baton Rouge where he later died around 10 p.m.

Fontenot said police have ruled the shooting accidental and no charges will be filed.

The police chief said the boy attended a public school in Eunice.