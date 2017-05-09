2,050 job hunters attend the 22nd annual LEDA Job Fair

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, 2,050 job seekers showed up at the Cajundome Convention Center for the LEDA Job Fair.

Michelle Johnson says she arrived just as the doors at the Cajundome Convention Center opened for the job fair. “It took me maybe 30 minutes to an hour to get a job. It’s here for you if you want to work,” says Johnson.

Johnson found arriving early was the best way to get a jump start on the job search effort. “Be early and have your resume about 20 or more resumes. Be able to give them out to the different employers,” explains Johnson.

Johnson was among hundreds competing for the available jobs. Johnson says she’s grateful that the job fair worked in her favor. “I’m very impressed and I’m very surprised I walked out of here with a job,” adds Johnson.