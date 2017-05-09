How you can weigh in on development around I-49 Connector

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Residents living in the Evangeline Corridor area will be able to offer input on improvements in their districts during a series of meetings this month.

The Evangeline Corridor Initiative’s Meeting in a Box series will allow for input on more than 40 projects for neighborhoods, aimed at revitalizing the area and sparking investment, according to a press release from ECI. The Evangeline Corridor refers to neighborhoods and businesses along and adjacent to the planned Interstate 49 Connector.

“Over the last several months, residents and business owners have shared their ideas and prioritized planned improvements for the area. These upcoming meetings are designed to present the results of the ECI design process,” ECI Project Manager Neil LeBouef, who is also a Lafayette Consolidated Government planner, said in an issued statement.

The meetings will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center on 101 Jefferson St., and are divided by neighborhood. The schedule is as follows:

May 10: Sterling Grove/Simcoe/LaPlace District

May 11: McComb-Veazey District

May 15: Gateway District

May 18: Vermilion River Recreational District

May 22: Downtown/Freetown-Port Rico District

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP with LeBouef before the meeting by calling 337-291-7196 or by emailing nlebouef@lafayettela.gov, or by RSVPing online at evangelinecorridor.com.