Lafayette Police investigating armed robbery on Macon Road

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Elwood Shields/KLFY

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the D&T convenience store in the 200 block of Macon Road.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said two suspects wearing masks robbed the store around 11 a.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects left the scene in a silver sedan. Police are attempting to identify and locate the suspects based on witness accounts and information gathered at the scene.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the individuals involved is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

 

