Lt. Governor in Lafayette for National Tourism Week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Leaders in the hospitality and tourism community gathered at Warehouse 535, to promote tourism across Acadiana.

Tuesday morning, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission hosted the National Tourism Week brunch.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was in town on one of many stops this week.

Nungesser says the tourism industry is celebrating a fifth straight record-breaking year.

“Last year we topped a billion dollars in taxes that was left year in Louisiana, that you and I don’t have to pay, by tourists from all over the world” Nungesser said.

In 2016, Louisiana welcomed more than 46 million tourists and generated nearly 17 billion dollars.

Nungesser says, “It really gives us an opportunity to engage all the residents in tourism because our best asset is our people. We treat people from all over the world like their family, and that’s our greatest asset.”

In addition to sharing the numerous festivals and events around town on social media, the Lieutenant Governor is encouraging Louisiana residents to become state tourists themselves.

“We’re asking people in Louisiana to Stay-cation, take one vacation here at home.”

In an attempt to boost tourism in Acadiana, following a slump in the oil industry, the Seafood Cook-Off will be moving from New Orleans to Lafayette.

“12 chefs from all over the state will be competing here in Lafayette for the king or queen of seafood” said Nungesser.

For more information on events and things to do right here in the Hub City, visit LafayetteTravel.com.