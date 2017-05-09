Nicki Minaj picks up student tuition tab for University of Louisiana Student

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – University of Louisiana Freshman Artavion Cook screamed to his mother with joy after finding out that rapper Nikki Minaj would pay off his $1200 tuition bill.
Cook has been a big fan of Minaj’s music for years.
“Nicki just said she would pay for my tuition,” Cook said.
Cook continued: “I’m still in shock by the moment but not at the same time.”
Cook reached out to Minaj on Twitter, showing how much he owed.
The rapper tweeted back: “Send me your info. I’ll pay it.”
Now Cook hasn’t had the bill paid for yet, but he is in contact with Nicki Minaj’s staff to get that settled.