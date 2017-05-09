Proposed bill would require learning how to interact with police to pass Louisiana driving tests

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Do you know how to interact with police? That’s the idea behind a proposed house bill created to help minimize the chance of traffic stops escalating.

If passed, house bill 241 would require new drivers to receive education on how to best react to police during traffic stops.

“If you know from day one that you could avoid something that could really go south on you, I think it would really be good,” resident Duaine Belfour said.

The training would include tips like keeping your hands visible, having your ID and registration handy, and following directions.

“It’s definitely a good place to start learning the rules of when you’re stopped and so fourth. By working on both ends, law enforcement’s end and the public’s end, to show that we’re all on the same page” Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

Gibson said officers are trained to react to certain behavior and knowing what might signal danger to officers could help keep the situation from escalating.

“It’s a two-way street. It’s not just a matter of the public is not doing it right. Law enforcement and the public need to have the same mind set.”

Duaine Belfour said he feels added training would prevent a misunderstanding from turning violent.

“I can see where me digging in my glove department or my console, stuff rattling around, a flag could go up with an officer.”

As of now, the bill is pending final passage of the house.