Texas teen caught with girlfriend after stealing mom’s car, wallet for joyride across Louisiana

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Police caught a teenage boyfriend and girlfriend as they were joyriding across Louisiana in a stolen car over the weekend.

Officers in Port Barre, La. stopped a vehicle for speeding on May 6, 2017.

Chief Deon Boudreaux said officers found two 15-year-olds in the car; neither had a license.

The car the teens were driving belonged to the boy’s mother and was reported stolen out of Smith County in northeast Texas.

The teen took his mother’s car and then picked up his girlfriend for a ride, according to Boudreaux.

The couple went back to the boy’s home to take his mother’s wallet, debit card, and cash.

The teens drove through Shreveport and made their way to New Orleans.

Boudreaux said the young couple slept in parking lots and wooded areas along to avoid being caught.

Port Barre police detained both of the teens and brought them to the police department.

The parents were later contacted and traveled from Texas to Port Barre to pick their children up.

Boudreaux said both sets of parents had feared for the worse because they had not heard from their children since Wednesday, and were very grateful that their children were safe.

The teens will not face charges in Louisiana, according to the police chief. It is unclear if they will face charges in Texas.