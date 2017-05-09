Ville Platte City Marshal Deputy arrested for promoting prostitution

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte City Deputy Marshal is behind bars after allegedly promoting prostitution.

Arthur Lee Phillips was arrested for promoting prostitution.

“It doesn’t surprise me here in Evangeline Parish and Ville Platte that this type of behavior by law enforcement officers is going on,” said resident Arthur Sampson Jr.

On May 5, Phillips picked up Maria Joseph and transported her to Fenton in an unmarked police car.

The unmarked unit belongs to his employer, the Ville Platte City Marshal.

Authorities say Phillips and Joseph had consensual sex.

He then took her to another location in Fenton to offer her up for sex with another person.

Joseph was ordered to perform sex acts with two individuals and Phillips received $160 for it.

Several residents expressed to News Ten that they are fed up with addressing the issues with Ville Platte law enforcement.

“They hire these people and don’t really check their background,” explained Sampson, “Knowing that you have a justice department investigation already going on, with the Ville Platte Police Department, with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff, it seem like they should take more precaution in hiring.”

In fact, Sampson said this isn’t the first time he has heard about Phillips acting inappropriately

“Allegedly stopping women and they don’t give phone numbers or whatever he write them tickets, I did hear about that in the past, abusing his authority. And it’s nothing new.”

Ville Platte City Marshal, Ronald Doucet confirmed that Phillips has been suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Phillips is also a part-time police officer for the Chataignier Police Department.

His bond is set at $10,000.