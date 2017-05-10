3 arrests made in string of Lafayette armed robberies

By Published:
Devin Harris, Latrene Talbert, Lewis Landry (Photo Credit: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three suspects wanted in connection to a few armed robberies in Lafayette are now in custody.

The first robbery occurred in the 1000 block of East Simcoe Street on May 7th.

Another happened the following day in the 2000 block of West Congress Street and the third happened on May 9th in the 200 block of Macon Street just before 11:00 a.m.

Latrene Talbert, Devin Harris and Lewis Landry have been charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says they are also charged with one count of Attempted Armed Robbery in connection to a 4th robbery they attempted but did not complete.

