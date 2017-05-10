7th Annual Southern Screen Film Festival accepting film submissions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Organizers are getting ready for the 7th Annual Southern Screen Film Festival happening this Fall in Lafayette.

The festival runs from November 16th – 19th and is now accepting submissions from filmmakers.

All kinds of entries are welcome, including features, documentaries, short films, animation, music videos, web series, TV pilots and student films.

Interested filmmakers can submit their work at southernscreen.org/submit.

The deadline to submit is July 1st.

For the festival’s 7th year, organizers decided to welcome other types of storytelling in addition to film.

The four day festival will include screenings, live music, screenwriting, workshops, parties and more.

