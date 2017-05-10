Bill would lift Louisiana ban on food stamps for drug felons

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a proposal to repeal a one-year ban on people convicted of drug-related felonies from getting food stamps and welfare benefits when they leave prison.

The bill by Rep. Helena Moreno is part of a package of bills aimed at lessening Louisiana’s prison rate and improving opportunities for those exiting prison so they don’t reoffend.

Moreno, a New Orleans Democrat, says only six states have similar prohibitions for their food stamp programs and 12 states for their cash assistance programs. She says in Louisiana, people convicted of violent felonies don’t face the one-year ban that drug felons do.

Her proposal won approval without objection Wednesday from the House health care committee. It heads next to the full House for debate.

___

House Bill 177: http://www.legis.la.gov