Deputies seek information on commercial burglary in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Deputies in Acadia Parish are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects in a commercial burglary that happened in Crowley.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on April 30, 2017, in the 1600 block of Crowley Rayne Highway.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the suspect broke into the business through the front door. Forced entry was made into the safe and an undisclosed amount of cash stolen, Gibson said.

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.