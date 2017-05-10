Feed & Seed hosting ‘Tenacious Women’ benefit for Faith House and Acadiana Roller Girls

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A pinup fashion show and prom is being held this Saturday night at Feed & Seed in Lafayette.

The ‘Tenacious Women’ event benefits Faith House and the Acadiana Roller Girls.

This 1930’s – 1960’s themed event is being put on by Cherry’s Belles.

Presale tickets are $15 and $20 at the door; $25 bucks for VIP.

Those in attendance can expect a night full of throwback fun, food, and fashion.

The doors at Feed & Seed open Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

The fashion show starts at 8:30 p.m.

