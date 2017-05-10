Opelousas police arrest man for starting fire that destroyed Charcoal Lounge

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man is behind bars on two counts of arson in connection with the fire at the Charcoal Lounge in Opelousas and the fire at Miller’s Zydeco Lounge.

Police have arrested William Rideau, 33, on two counts of simple arson and two counts of criminal trespassing.

Fire Chief Charles Mason calls the fire damage to the Charcoal Lounge a significant loss.

In fact, the second floor of the building is completely charred.

But law enforcement’s investigation is underway after an arrest earlier this morning.

Police Chief Donald Thompson says officers arrested William Rideau at his home around 8:30 this morning.

The fire happened back on May 3, 2017, when a fire broke out in one of the apartments on the second floor of the lounge.

Chief Mason says the apartments were damaged by the flames but the Charcoal Lounge itself sustained a lot of water and heat damage.

They are not open for business and no one was injured in the fire.

Chief Mason did not say what the connection was, if any, between Rideau and the Charcoal Lounge or the apartments.

“With the joint efforts of the Opelousas police department, Opelousas Fire Department, State Fire Marshall’s office that at 8:30 this morning William Kevin Rideau was arrested in connection with the fire that took place at Charcoal Lounge in Opelousas.He’s been arrested on two counts of simple arson and two counts of criminal trespass,” Opelousas Fire Chief Charles Mason said during a news briefing.

Police did not say whether or not they’re looking for another suspect at this time.

The fire is still under investigation.