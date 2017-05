RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The annual Rayne Frog Festival starts tonight and goes on through May 13, 2017, with a full schedule of music, food, drinks, and signature events such as frog racing and jumping, frog cookoff, frog eating contest, and other great events.

The festival is held at the Frog Festival Pavilion in Rayne.

