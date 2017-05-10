St. Peter School closing its doors for good at the end of this school year

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – After 63 years, St. Peter School will be closing its doors at the end of this school year.

Faculty members are sad to see the place that they know and love closing.

However, they are determined to end this final school year on a positive note.

“I feel since I’ve been here, that this is a little piece of heaven,” said Principal Elizabeth Gremillion.

A little piece of heaven that she’ll have to say goodbye to.

“As the year went by, we’re finding that we do not have the enrollment that we need to succeed as a school,” she explained.

This will be St. Peter’s last school year.

School Pastor, Father Corey Campeaux said they want to spend their final days celebrating the school’s accomplishments.

“Certainly we want to thank everyone for all their hard work and we want to celebrate the good work we’ve done,” he said.

“We just want to continue to do that in the next two weeks,” said Gremillion, “To celebrate with our students, our teachers, and our parents. And thank them for all their support and help that they have given us through the years. Because this is truly a wonderful community.”

The community, something both Gremillion and Father Campeaux agree is what has kept the school alive for 63 years.

“The resilience of this community and the determination of this school is very important to them,” said Father Campeaux, “and because of that, there’s a lot that we have to celebrate.”

“I love you all,” shouted Gremillion, “and I know you will succeed in anything that you do. Because they have a great foundation.””

According to Gremillion, some of the students will be attending the local public schools and some will transfer to the Catholic schools in nearby areas.

The school’s last day will be the 26th of this month.