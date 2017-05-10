Tips for firearm safety and firearm storage

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The shooting death of a 12-year-old Eunice boy on Monday has sparked a call for gun safety awareness.

The old saying “out of sight out of mind” is no excuse for taking the responsibility to properly contain a firearm.

Not just any storage containment will do.

Mark Leblanc, director of operations at Barney’s police supply in Lafayette, says a firearm for personal protection needs to be locked away in a storage container.

“Just sticking it somewhere doesn’t secure it completely because someone could walk off with it.”

According to Leblanc, containers with some weight to it can be bolted down to prevent it from being easily moved.

There are also poorly constructed products out there so it is important to find a reputable product with strong security mechanisms.

“This would need to be fixed somewhere in the home. It can be done by either bolting it to a floor, a real large piece of furniture or cabling it,” Leblanc said.

Cabling a storage unit provides an additional locking option that would further deter someone — more likely a child — from wanting to spend their time trying to get inside.

“Give it all the careful attention and forethought that was given in choosing a weapon for personal protection,” Leblanc said

According to state police, there are no laws on the books regulating the storage of a firearm in a someone’s home.

For more information on gun safety, visit projectchildsafe.org.