Transitional Sheltering Assistance for Louisiana survivors extended

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program has been extended by 20 days for Louisiana survivors affected by the floods.

This marks the ninth extension since the August flooding. Eligible survivors were contacted by FEMA to advise of their continued eligibility.

Eligible survivors may stay in participating hotels/motels through the night of Tuesday, May 30, 2017 but must check out by Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

FEMA’s TSA program allows eligible survivors to stay in participating hotel/motel rooms that are billed directly to FEMA.

The TSA program is a short-term housing option, and eligible survivors should be actively looking for a long-term housing solution.