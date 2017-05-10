Westside Elementary set for reconstruction

KLFY Newsroom

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette parish school board has decided to move on repairing and restoring Westside Elementary School in Scott.

The cost of the repairs will mostly be covered by insurance and FEMA reimbursements.

Construction will begin within the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Westside elementary students will continue to take classes at a temporary location on the campus of Scott middle school.

Superintendent Donald Aguillard is hoping to get students and faculty back into Westside elementary as early as spring 2018.

