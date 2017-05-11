Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Pasta Simpliche
- Pepper Crusted Tuna
Address: 340 Kaliste Saloom Rd # 340C, Lafayette, LA 70508
Hours of Operation: Mon. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Sat., 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Acadiana Eats – Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe (Photos)
Acadiana Eats – Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe (Photos) x
Latest Galleries
-
Acadiana Eats – Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Border Tacos (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Swanky’s (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Hawk’s Boil Up at Warehouse 535 (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – Glenda’s Creole Kitchen (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats – The Original Cajun Claws (Photos)
-
Crowley Fatal Overnight Shooting (Photos)
-
Crowley Fatal Overnight Shooting (Photos)
-
Acadiana Eats: The St. John Restuarant (Photos)
What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!