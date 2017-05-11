Acadiana Eats – Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe

By Published:
(Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY)

Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats: 

  • Pasta Simpliche
  • Pepper Crusted Tuna

Address: 340 Kaliste Saloom Rd # 340C, Lafayette, LA 70508

Hours of Operation: Mon. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Sat., 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Marcello’s Wine Market Cafe (Photos)

