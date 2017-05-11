Deputies call off search for suspects near Gueydan who fired shots at victim in Acadia Parish

UPDATE: Authorities have called off the search for who are wanted for firing shots at a victim’s vehicle during a vehicle burglary in Acadia Parish.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said search efforts were called off around 2:45 p.m. after investigators received information that the suspects had been picked up in a black SUV.

The case is still under investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are currently searching for two suspects near Gueydan who are wanted for firing shots at a victim’s vehicle during a vehicle burglary in Acadia Parish.

Acadia Parish deputies responded to the incident around 2:33 a.m. near Morse, La.

The victim began following the suspects in a vehicle and the suspects fired shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said the suspects, one black male and one white male, fled Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputies until crashing their vehicle at the intersection of LA 91 and LA 14 near Gueydan.

Law enforcement has set up a perimeter at LA 14 and Clarence Lege Road and LA 91 and Humble Road. Traffic is being detoured around the active search zones.

A Louisiana State Police helicopter is being used in the search.

Couvillon said a farmer spotted the suspects around 7 a.m. Authorities have since redirected the search.

The Vermilion Parish School Board has placed Gueydan High School and Gueydan Elementary School on partial lockdown as a precaution.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 893-0871.