Eunice man in jail for 2016 murder confesses to 2011 cold case murder of his great-uncle

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – A man in jail for the February 2016 murder of a Eunice man has confessed to a 2011 cold case murder in St. Landry Parish, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Authorities at the LaSalle Correctional Center notified deputies that inmate Philip Lafleur, 23, of Eunice, wanted to talk with detectives about the disappearance of Dale Lafleur.

Deputies traveled to the jail where Philip Lafleur gave a full confession on video to killing Dale Lafleur, his great-uncle.

Lafleur said he wanted money from his relative but Dale Lafleur was delaying giving him the money.

After killing Dale Lafleur, Philip Lafleur confessed to driving Dale’s car into the Atchafalaya River across from Krotz Springs with Dale’s body buckled into the passenger seat.

Guidroz said the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is now searching the Atchafalaya River to locate the missing body and vehicle.

Philip Lafleur confessed in February 2016 to the murder of Akeem Ceasar, 22, of Eunice, who had been missing since December 24, 2015.

Candice Vidrine, 22, also of Eunice, was indicted for accessory after the fact to the second-degree murder of Ceasar.

Philip Lafleur and Candice Vidrine were arrested in San Angelo, Texas on February 14, 2016, where authorities say the fled to after Caesar’s murder.

They were then extradited to St. Landry Parish.