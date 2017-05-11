Former ‘Sons of Guns’ reality star sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for rape

Hayden, 51, of Greenwell Springs, La., was found guilty on April 7, 2017, by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury. The jury only deliberate for a little over an hour before reaching a unanimous guilty verdict.

The youngest victim, now 15, testified Hayed raped her in 2013 and 2014 when she was 11 and 12. The oldest victim, now 37, testified Hayden raped her when she was 12 and 13 in the 1990s.