Habitat for Humanity wants women volunteers for 10th Annual National Women Build Week projects

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette’s Habitat for Humanity will be busy working on two houses this week and they are asking women to join in the fun.

This is the organization’s 10th Annual National Women Build Week and are partnering with Lowe’s.

This Friday and Saturday, Habitat for Humanity is asking volunteers to help them work on 2 houses in the Pinhook Pocket neighborhood, just past Pack & Paddle.

Volunteers will do interior and exterior painting, install baseboards and do other work inside the homes.

The Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is asking women to come out and volunteer and say you don’t need to know anything about construction.

Nearly 100,000 women from all 50 states have taken part in National Women Build Week projects over the years.

If you’d like to volunteer, call 261-4051.

You can also sign up for a shift at habitatlafayette.org.