Habitat for Humanity’s Women’s Build Week offers something to do other than Brunch for Mother’s Day weekend

Lafayette, LA(KLFY) Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Week is giving women from all over the opportunity to get their hands dirty for Mothers Day weekend.

Habitat for Humanity is not discouraging men from helping out, but strongly encouraging women to come out and build this Friday and Saturday.

The site will be closed on Sunday.

This will be the 10th year of the Women Build Week hosted by Lowes .

The Women’s Build conveniently falls on Mothers Day weekend.

“It is a good opportunity to bring out your mom, grandma, sister, best friend, and really make connections and do something different for a change,” says Volunteer Services Director Joelle Boudreaux. “Not a lot of people go and build on a construction site for mothers day. You might do brunch and now you can do a build, so its definitely a different experience and a fun one.”

Boudreaux adds that women shouldn’t be scared to come out if they’ve never built anything before.

“A lot of women are a little bit scared, maybe they never lifted a hammer before, or never used power tools, so this is a safe zone, were ready to teach you what you’re doing, we promise the house isn’t going to fall on you,” says Boudreaux.

The 13 home subdivision project off of Pinhook and Magnolia began almost two years ago.

6 homes are done, 2 will be worked on this weekend and the rest will be completed within the next year and a half.

If you would like to volunteer for Saturday visit http://www.habitatforhummanity.org or call 337-261-5041