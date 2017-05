LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police have identified the body of a deceased man found last week in the Vermilion River.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says the body of Jason Horton, 43, of New Iberia, was found on May 6th at approximately 9:30 a.m. near Shadow Bluff and Lajaunie Road.

Ratcliff says the death has been ruled accidental.