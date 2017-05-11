New information released in weekend robbery in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Duson police have new evidence and are asking the public for help in an armed robbery case that took place at the Lucky Deuces casino over the weekend.

Authorities have a vehicle of interest and two persons of interest.

Two people were initially arrested in connection with the robbery on Saturday.

Today, police chief Kip Judice said that new evidence is pointing to two different suspects.

One suspect is described as a six-foot-tall black male and the other is a very thin black female.

The two entered the store with a gun and knife and then demanded money.

The pair fled the scene in a 2014/2015 white Kia Optima.

There were about 10 people in the casino at the time of the robbery.

Judice said surveillance video of another crime shows key evidence that could lead investigators to the suspects.

“The black female would have sustained a very serious injury to her left knee or leg area early Wednesday morning. So we believe that that new information will help us identify the people who robbed our store that Saturday morning,” Judice said.

If anyone has any information in connection to this crime, contact the Lafayette or Acadia parish crime stoppers.