RED Day builds garden in community

By Published:


Lafayette,LA (KLFY) Project Front Yard, Keller Williams Realty Acadiana along with the Mccomb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie is getting work done in Lafayette.

These organizations are working together to bring a little green into the community with a project they called “RED day.”
It stands for Renew, Energize and Donate.

A summer crop was planted Thursday morning off of Gauthier Road.


This garden will be used as a home growers community farm.
Some of the plants include tomatoes and okra.

Lafayette Mayor President Joel Robideaux stopped by to give a few words earlier too.

Other volunteers pressure washed the Heymann Park Pavilion, benches, and playground equipment.

 

 

