RED Day builds garden in community

Lafayette,LA (KLFY) Project Front Yard, Keller Williams Realty Acadiana along with the Mccomb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie is getting work done in Lafayette.
These organizations are working together to bring a little green into the community with a project they called “RED day.”
It stands for Renew, Energize and Donate.
A summer crop was planted Thursday morning off of Gauthier Road.
This garden will be used as a home growers community farm.
Some of the plants include tomatoes and okra.
Lafayette Mayor President Joel Robideaux stopped by to give a few words earlier too.
Other volunteers pressure washed the Heymann Park Pavilion, benches, and playground equipment.