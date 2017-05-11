RED Day builds garden in community



Lafayette,LA (KLFY) Project Front Yard, Keller Williams Realty Acadiana along with the Mccomb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie is getting work done in Lafayette.

These organizations are working together to bring a little green into the community with a project they called “RED day.”

It stands for Renew, Energize and Donate.

A summer crop was planted Thursday morning off of Gauthier Road.



This garden will be used as a home growers community farm.

Some of the plants include tomatoes and okra.

Lafayette Mayor President Joel Robideaux stopped by to give a few words earlier too.

Other volunteers pressure washed the Heymann Park Pavilion, benches, and playground equipment.