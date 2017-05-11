State Trooper, 2 officers shot, injured in Avoyelles Parish

Avoyelles Parish sheriff’s deputies tell WAFB that a Louisiana State Police Trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport were shot in an incident Thursday afternoon in Avoyelles Parish.

WAFB reports that all of the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They have all been taken to local hospitals.

Sheriff Doug Anderson said the shooting happened at Highway 1 near Highway 114 in Avoyelles Parish.

KALB reports the incident appears to have started as a Hessmer car chase.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have identified the suspect as Brandon Arthur Carpenter, who is barricaded.

Louisiana State Police is sending it’s SWAT unit to the scene to apprehend the suspect.

The newspaper, Avoyelles Today reports Carpenter fled Hessmer police earlier int he day after officers tried to serve a search warrant.

Carpenter hitting two police vehicles after he left the scene and took officers on a high-speed chase from Hessmer to Mansura.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.