Company wants to clear the air about Jefferson Davis statue removal rumors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – A company wants to set the record straight after rumors circulated accusing it of being involved in the removal of the Jefferson Davis monument Thursday.

Not even a day has passed since the statue was removed, but already New Orleans Iron Works has received a ton of concerned and angry calls from pro-monument supporters.

“It’s gotten out of hand,” Denise Buford, president of New Orleans Iron Works said.

New Orleans Iron Works is a structural Steel Fabrication Company. Since opening her business Thursday morning, the phone calls poured in.

” It seems that someone posted on social media a picture of one of my company vehicles and attached to it, the accusation that our company’s responsible,” Buford said.

Thursday, a twitter post by David Duke, Former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, showed a picture of the company’s truck, accusing them of taking down the monument. However, nowhere in the photograph can you see where or when it was taken.

WWL-TV also saw comments on several internet sties. One man’s comment read, “This is the scum that snuck into President Jefferson Davis monument and removed it.”

Another woman posted “You are a disgrace to America!”

Buford said these rumors are not true.

“New Orleans Iron Works did not in any way have anything to do with the removal of this,” Buford said.

Since the removal of the Jefferson Davis monument, Buford says they’ve been plagued with calls. Some of them were just plain rude, while other just wanted answers.

“We’ve had conversations with people and explained to them, that our company was not involved,” Buford said. “That this was an assumption to someone on Facebook. And after listening to me they’ve agreed to go to their site and post some things to try and squash this.”

Since the bidding process began to remove the four Confederate monuments, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said contractors have been receiving threats, leading to the secrecy of the monument removal process. Buford said all she wants is for the public to know, her business is not

“We were not contacted by the City of New Orleans,” she said. “We did not bid on this work. It’s not our equipment, nor our personnel out there.”

Buford also said no one has threatened them and that the comments she received over the phone were a mixture of nice and harsh.

Buford also said the crane that was used last night did not even match the color and type that her business uses.