Acadiana Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood fans can rejoice,

The country stars have added extra shows at the Cajundome

The tour will have shows on Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.June 30

The tour will also have shows on June 30 and July 1st

Tickets are on sale now for these shows with an 8 ticket limit.

You can buy tickets at the following ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, http://www.ticketmaster.com

or Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849

1-800-745-3000