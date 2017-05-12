Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office warns against jury duty scam

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents to be on the alert for phone scams reporting to be from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Public Information Officer John Mowell, the Sheriff’s Office has received multiple complaints from residents that have been contacted and told they need to pay a fine for failure to appear for jury duty or to pay a fine pertaining to an open warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mowell said the callers are also leaving a call back number that has a fake message that reports to be from the sheriff’s office.

The public is reminded that the sheriff’s office does not call private citizens requesting them to pay fines over the phone without supporting documentation being sent to them in the mail or given to them by hand.

Mowell said should anyone receiving questionable phone calls reporting to be from the sheriff’s office please contact us as 337 232 9211.