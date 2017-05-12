Lafayette Police make arrest; historic drug seizure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police made an arrest that involved a historic seizure of drugs.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said that on May 11, the Lafayette Police Department’s Crime Suppression unit and K9 unit seized nearly 25 pounds of cocaine valued at over 1.1 million dollars.

That is the largest cocaine seizure in the history of the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities also seized 1,853 Oxycodone tablets valued at over $55,000.

Keirra Washington of Houston, Texas was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotic. (One count for each seized substance-cocaine and oxycodone), according to Ratcliff.

Ratcliffe added that the investigation is still ongoing.

Photos Courtesy Lafayette Police Department