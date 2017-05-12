Largest class in UL Lafayette history receives diplomas during Spring Commencement ceremonies Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded a record 1,771 degrees during Spring 2017 Commencement ceremonies on Friday.

“This is a special class, an historic class, the largest in the nearly 120-year history of the University,” said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, during the General Assembly at the Cajundome.

Bachelor’s and master’s degrees were conferred at ceremonies that were held at three campus locations. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 1,519 graduates. Master’s degrees were awarded to 220 graduates. Twenty-seven graduates received doctoral degrees. Five graduates received graduate certificates.

“Each of you graduates moved through a gauntlet of challenges to get to this point. In spite of the occasional self-doubt, you stuck to your goals, and that determination has made you successful,” Savoie said.

He encouraged graduates to thank those who have “made personal sacrifices so that you could be here today.”

“Most of you have received some type of support, from family or friends – maybe financial assistance, maybe encouragement to keep going on a day when giving up seemed like a good idea,” he said.

Brooke A. Capritto was named UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate. A dietetics major, she received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. She is the daughter of Deana Theriot Capritto and James Capritto of St. Martinville, La.

Katrina Hucks was recognized with the Outstanding Master’s Graduate Award. She received a master’s degree in biology from the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences. She is the daughter of Kerry and Karen Hucks of Oklahoma City.

Twenty-one students, another University record, were recognized as summa cum laude graduates for achieving perfect 4.0 GPAs. They are:

Anna B. Akhmetova received a bachelor’s degree in political science. She is the daughter of Owen and Natalya Adams.

Alyssa V. Bienvenu received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She is the daughter of Troy and Chrys Bienvenu.

Christopher A. Boudreaux received a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He is the son of Rachel Boudreaux and the late Gerald Boudreaux.

Danielle M. Castille received a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is the daughter of Blane and Julie Castille.

Michael Champagne received a bachelor’s degree in English. He is the son of Mickey and Elizabeth Champagne.

Cassie M. Clark received a bachelor’s degree in biology. She is the daughter of Dr. Rod and Dr. Tina Clark.

Eleanor A. Cook received a bachelor’s degree in biology. She is the daughter of David and Nanette Cook.

Ethan J. Davidson received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is the son of Jamie and John Davidson.

Patricia M. Frederick received a bachelor’s degree in moving image arts. She is the daughter of Mitchel and Patricia Frederick.

Rachel M. Fulmer received a bachelor’s degree in biology. She is the daughter of Robert and Angela Fulmer.

Elisabeth I. Kolb received a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management. She is the daughter of Peter and Karen Kolb.

Blake Leblanc received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He is the son of Jeffrey and Melanie Leblanc.

Jacob J. LeBlanc received a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. He is the son of Chris and Vicki LeBlanc.

Sarah C. Ledet received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Tim and Christy Ledet.

Demi J. Leleux received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is the daughter of Michael and Cindy Leleux.

Jade M. Olivier received a bachelor’s degree in management. She is the daughter of Kevin Olivier and Phyllis Latiolais.

Kaitlyn M. Percle received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching. She is the daughter of Kip and Lynn Percle.

Hayley J. Redrick received a bachelor’s degree in biology. She is the daughter of Scott Redrick and Angela Redrick.

Elizabeth K. Scott received a bachelor’s degree in political science. She is the daughter of Rhett and Mary Anne Scott.

Hayden M. Torres received a bachelor’s degree in biology. He is the son of Edwin and Charise Torres.

Cammie-Jo E. Touchet received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is the daughter of Anthony Touchet and Lisa Anderson.