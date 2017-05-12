Local women’s shelter gets generous donation from two local businesses

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Thanks to the generosity of two Lafayette businesses, children at a local shelter for battered women and children will be able to honor their mother’s this mother’s day weekend.

On Friday, Lafayette retailer “Shop Three Little Birds” donated $13,000 worth of merchandise including clothing, jewelry and accessories to the Faith House, a crisis center for survivors of domestic violence.

Development Director Michelle Izzo-Voss says the generoristy could not have come at a better time.

Also donating to Faith House was the Lafayette Law Firm, Galloway and Jeffcoat, Attorneys at Law who collected shoes, clothing, toys and bedding for faith house residents.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s