Local women’s shelter gets generous donation from two local businesses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Thanks to the generosity of two Lafayette businesses, children at a local shelter for battered women and children will be able to honor their mother’s this mother’s day weekend.

On Friday, Lafayette retailer “Shop Three Little Birds” donated $13,000 worth of merchandise including clothing, jewelry and accessories to the Faith House, a crisis center for survivors of domestic violence.

Development Director Michelle Izzo-Voss says the generoristy could not have come at a better time.

Also donating to Faith House was the Lafayette Law Firm, Galloway and Jeffcoat, Attorneys at Law who collected shoes, clothing, toys and bedding for faith house residents.