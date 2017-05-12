Louisiana Steampunk Festival holding casting call in Lafayette this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A unique casting call is being held this weekend in Downtown Lafayette and it’s for the upcoming Louisiana Steampunk Festival.

The casting call will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Cite des Arts on Vine Street.

The Festival, held November 4th and 5th, is looking for cast members to play characters that could have been in 19th Century science fiction stories.

Steampunk is a genre that takes 19th Century science fiction, places it in the modern world and considers what things would be like if the industrial revolution never happened or happened differently.

No prior experience is needed and the Festival is looking for all types of people.

For more information on the casting call, visit steampunk-festival.org or call 291-1122.