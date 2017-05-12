New information about suspects near Gueydan who fired shots at victim in Acadia Parish.

ACADIA PARISH La. (KLFY)- Acadia Parish deputies have made an arrest and are searching for a man involved in firing shots following a vehicle burglary in Morse on yesterday.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said that Tanner Bonin of Crowley was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a vehicle, attempted second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Gibson added that additional charges are pending against Bonin.

The second suspect is identified as Clarence James Celestine, Jr. of Lafayette.

Celestine is wanted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted burglary, aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle. Warrants for his arrest have been issued, according to Gibson

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 788-8772.