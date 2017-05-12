Over 110 unique frog statues in Rayne

Rayne,LA(KLFY) There aren’t just one, two, or three of these ceramic frogs in Rayne.

There are exactly 110 unique frogs you can find up and down the streets of the Frog Capital of the World.

“This was started by the Rayne Beautification Board,” says Fran Bihm the Executive Director of Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. “Each business was given a frog statuette unpainted at no cost to them. The stipulation was they had to name it and paint it.”

These frogs show the personality of the businesses in Rayne.

Candyland Cottage & Ice Cream Shoppe has been in business for over a decade.

Store owner, Stewart Laurents says his frog is special because his has an ice-cream cone.

“I created ours holding an ice-cream cone, and my colors have always been burgundy so we painted the shirt on him burgundy to kind of help represent the store.””

“They’re absolutely beautiful,” says Bihm. “It’s a big tourism attraction for us, and when people come into Rayne they stop and take pictures with the frogs.”

This weekend of course, being the frog festival, you can take pictures with the one of the kind frogs or even real frogs.

This festival has been hopping for 45 years.

There are over 20 murals of frogs painted across smiling at you.