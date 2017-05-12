Red Stick socks released for Baton Rouge bicentennial

Rachael Thomas, WAFB Published:
(Photo Credit: Visit Baton Rouge)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Limited edition Red Stick socks are now available from Studio C as part of Baton Rouge’s celebration of 200 years as a city. The socks were created in conjunction with Bonfolk, Visit Baton Rouge, and the Baton Rouge Bicentennial.

The socks are for sale at Studio C, located at 3786 Government St., and at The Foyer, located at 3655 Perkins Rd.

The socks are also available for purchase online here. Socks are $20 per pair.

For every pair sold, a plain, black pair of socks will be donated to a local homeless facility in Baton Rouge.

