Veterans memorial monument coming to Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) If you will be visiting the Iberia Parish Courthouse in the coming months, you can expect to see a little something extra honoring veterans.

To show their appreciation for veterans past, present, and future, the Iberia Parish government has voted to do something special for veterans here at the parish courthouse.



A veterans monument is in the works in New Iberia. The monument will sit at the steps of the parish courthouse.

“It’s going to be for the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard. We’re also going to have Missing in Action and Prisoners of War as well.”

The monument will be a joint effort as New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt’s family construction business has already drawn up a design for the monument.

“Freddie and myself and the maintenance crew here in Iberia Parish, we’re going to do the installation of it, we’re going to install it.”

Parish President Larry Richard is also a veteran; a member of the Army 101st Airborne Division.

“It means a lot. I don’t want to cut you off but it means that much. It means that much to me and it means that much to all of the veterans, this is a big deal.””

“The best case scenario would have the monument complete by the end of May in time for Memorial Day. But if not, the parish president hopes it’s done by the end of June.

Reporting in Iberia Parish, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.