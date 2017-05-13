Acadiana’s culinary community mourns loss of popular chef

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Acadiana community is mourning the loss of a local icon and chef who made the phrase “gumbo king” popular in the area.

Chef Carol Boudreaux was a 35 year employee at Charley’s G restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Boudreaux died Thursday of respiratory failure.

For 35 years he made 40 gallons of his famed “chicken and andouille gumbo” each week for Charley G’s.

About 6 months ago family members say he was forced to step away from the kitchen when his health began to decline.

On Saturday, his family spoke to KLFY about the man they will forever remember as “Daddy.”

Gloria Boudreaux, Wife

“He loved to work, he was not a lazy man. He was a protector, a provicder. He was a husband, a father, a grand father and a great grand father and he loved every bit of it. We always had a good time together especially on holidays when they filled his house with love and I will miss him.

Wilfred Boudreaux, Son

“A lot of chef’s praised him because that elevated their skills coming out of school.”

A funeral for Boudreaux will be held Wednesday, May 17th, at 11 a-m at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

A celebration of his life will also be held at Charley G’s restaurant at a later date.

Charley G’s issued the following statement on their Facebook page immediatley following the passing of the man they affectionately referred to as “Pops.”

“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chef Carol “Pop” Boudreaux. A culinary icon in Lafayette. His passion for creole cuisine, work ethic and dependability inspired the young chefs in our kitchen today. He has been a part of our family for over 35 years, he will be sadly missed and never replaced. Prayers go out to his loved ones!”