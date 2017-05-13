Drug deal gone bad leaves one dead in Lafayette shopping center parking lot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)  – A 36 year old Lafayette man is dead from apparent gun shot wounds in what police said appears to be a disagreement over drugs in North Lafayette Friday night.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Family Dollar store on Carmel Drive.

Police said a married couple,  34 year old Mellissa Neilson of Lafayette has been arrested and was booked with First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Possess Sch I Narcotic.

Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for  34 year old Robert Neilson for the same charges.

The deceased has been identified as 36 year old Leroy Hamilton of the Lafayette area.

Police say the couple was engaged in a drug transaction with the deceased which turned violent and resulted in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Robert Neilson is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Melissa Neilson (LPD)
Robert Neilson (LPD)

 

